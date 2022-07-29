The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office may have made the first arrests for catalytic converter thefts since a new state law and increased penalties went into effect July 1.
Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a bill to increase criminal penalties for stealing the auto part made of metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium.
Jimmy Lee Free Jr., 46, owner of L&C Converters in Athens, was charged last week with 36 counts of not having proper documentation for converters found at his business, the Sheriff's Office said.
The new law targeting people illegally buying and selling converters made the sale or purchase of each converter a separate charge, limited who can legally buy and sell them and increased the amount of documentation needed to prove the seller of the converter has a right to sell it.
A first offense is a Class A misdemeanor, but every subsequent offense is a Class C felony. A Class C felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The Sheriff's Office said it conducted surveillance on L&C Converters, at 25730 U.S. 72, on July 21 and witnessed several individuals selling catalytic converters to Free.
"Investigators found 36 catalytic converters in plain view. Free failed to have documentation for any of the converters," the Sheriff's Office said.
In March, the National Insurance Crime Bureau said catalytic converter thefts increased 325% from 2019 to 2020. According to the bureau's analysis, as of December 2020, rhodium was valued at $14,500 per ounce, palladium at $2,336 per ounce, and platinum at $1,061 per ounce. They estimate buyers will pay $50 to $250 for one catalytic converter.
Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan, who sponsored the bill in the House, said the intent of the law was to “make sure that we didn’t hurt business but also kept it all above board.”
He said he and his colleagues worked together with the Scrap Recyclers Association of Alabama on the bill and the businesses doing illegal sales are usually categorized as secondary metal recyclers.
“We have arrested six individuals, on a total of 131 charges related to the theft of catalytic converters in the past 12 days,” Limestone Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a statement. “We will not tolerate catalytic converter crimes in Limestone County.”
Sen. Donnie Chesteen, R-Geneva, who sponsored the bill in the Senate, called the new law “a great tool for law enforcement.”
“The law worked in this case, and I hope it will continue to,” he said. “Maybe (potential thieves) will have second thoughts about stealing.”
Steve Levetan of the Scrap Recyclers Association of Alabama said it appears the new law is being enforced as intended.
“The collaborative effort between the scrap recycling industry, the automobile dealers, state and local law enforcement, and the Alabama Legislature to address catalytic converter theft serves as a model for the nation," Levetan said. "The recent arrests in Limestone County demonstrate that effective statutory tools, in the hands of a dedicated law enforcement agency, can and will lead to taking thieves and illegal buyers off the street.”
