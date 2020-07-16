ATHENS — An Athens man who was arrested on felony drug charges in May is now facing 63 more charges including human trafficking, incest and possession of child pornography, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Grady Paul Gaston III, 59, 1693 Squire Run, was charged with 60 counts of child pornography, one count of first-degree human trafficking, one count of incest and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the jail report, Gaston was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at his home after a search warrant was issued and later booked into the Limestone County Jail. No bail has been set.
Limestone County sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said Gaston’s latest arrest came as part of a lengthy narcotics and human trafficking investigation that also netted Grady on four counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor on May 8.
He was released on those charges on $11,000 bail.
“There may be more charges in this case,” Young said. “The investigation is still ongoing.”
At the time of his May arrest, Gaston was the president and owner of Gradkell Systems Inc., an internet technology and solutions defense contractor based in Huntsville.
His attorney on the previous charges, Michael C. Sizemore of Athens, said he had not been officially retained on the latest charges as of Thursday morning.
On the May arrest, Sizemore said, "I'm confident this will be resolved in a favorable way."
