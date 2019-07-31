ATHENS — An Athens man has been arrested for domestic violence against his wife and her 2-year-old daughter, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators charged Jovante Sullivan, 32, with domestic violence/strangulation and domestic violence/harassment, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set.
A Sheriff's Office spokesman said that on July 21, deputies responded to an incident on Mill Valley Drive, where Sullivan had an altercation with his wife. The investigators said Sullivan and his wife had been married one month.
Sullivan is accused of strangling his wife and shoving her daughter into a wall.
Investigators said Sullivan had left the residence before deputies arrived, and investigators gathered enough information for probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant.
The Sheriff’s Office said Sullivan was previously arrested in Madison County in 2017 for domestic violence/strangulation, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and third-degree burglary in an unrelated case. He was on probation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.