ATHENS — An Athens man who was arrested on felony drug charges in May is now facing 63 more charges including human trafficking, incest and possession of child pornography, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Grady Paul Gaston III, 59, 1693 Squire Run, was charged Wednesday with 60 counts of child pornography, one count of first-degree human trafficking, one count of incest and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities said Gaston used deception and coercion to have two relatives engage in sexual activity and in doing so, committed the crimes of both incest and human trafficking.
“Even though Gaston didn’t have sex with a relative, he subjected two immediate family members to have sexual relations with each other and engaged with them,” said Stephen Young, Limestone County sheriff's spokesman. “It is like he was the getaway driver of a bank robbery. He didn’t rob the bank, but played a major role in the crime.”
Young said a months-long investigation showed Gaston deceived the subjects and coerced them into “sexual servitude.”
According to the jail report, Gaston was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at his home after a search warrant was executed and later booked into the Limestone County Jail. No bail has been set.
Young said Gaston’s latest arrest came as part of a lengthy narcotics and human trafficking investigation that also resulted in Gaston being charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor on May 8.
He was released on those charges on $11,000 bail.
Young said the child pornography was electronic and he did not know if it was discovered on Gaston's computer, tablet or phone.
“There likely will be more charges in this case,” Young said. “The investigation is still ongoing. Things were confiscated in this case that investigators are still working with.”
At the time of his May arrest, Gaston was the president and owner of Gradkell Systems Inc., an internet technology and solutions defense contractor based in Huntsville.
His attorney on the previous charges, Michael Sizemore of Athens, said he had not been retained on the latest charges as of Thursday morning.
On the May arrest, Sizemore said, "I'm confident this will be resolved in a favorable way."
