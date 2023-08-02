An Athens man was sentenced in federal court last week to 50 years imprisonment for producing child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Jeremy Michael Lee Powell, 25, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of production of child pornography involving the children of a mother who he befriended under the guise of offering childcare assistance.
In a counseling session in July 2020, a young boy said he witnessed Powell perform sexual acts with his two sisters, according to the plea agreement Powell signed. All three children were under 10 years old.
The next day, the Department of Human Resources contacted investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, according to the plea agreement. Powell told investigators that he was their godfather, and they were “kind of like his own kids.”
Powell said DHR had placed the children in his parents’ house, where the abuse occurred, in Lester, in February 2020, according to the plea agreement. When he saw one of the daughters and she smiled at him, Powell recalled that “something in (his) head just clicked.”
Powell said that the children’s mother had paid him to babysit while she worked, before DHR told him to stay away from the children. He claimed this was because DHR didn’t like the children calling him “Da-da.”
The children then went to live with his parents, and Powell subsequently visited the residence to cook and spend the night, according to the plea agreement.
When investigators confronted Powell about the young boy’s disclosure, he initially denied the allegation and consented to a search of his phone. While investigators drove Powell back to his residence, another investigator notified them that an image of the abuse was found among the data downloaded from the phone.
They promptly turned the vehicle back toward the Sheriff’s Office.
After being confronted with the evidence, in which the children and location were recognized by investigators, Powell admitted to the sexual abuse, according to the plea agreement. During the confession, Powell “said that he knew he was a monster and that it would never happen again.”
Investigators found a total of 47 images of children less than 12 years old with their private areas exposed. Eleven of the images depicted penetration by an adult male.
Victim interviews disclosed that Powell would make one of the children serve as lookout during the abuse and told them to keep it a secret, according to the plea agreement.
According to a government sentencing recommendation, a sentence of 50 years incarceration is justified due to “the nature of the physical harm to the child victims, combined with the psychological cruelty … and the overwhelming danger that Powell poses to children in the community.”
The sentencing recommendation points to a high rate of recidivism among convicted sex offenders and suggests that Powell will be a perpetual threat to children.
The government further recommended that Powell be subject to two financial assessments: not more than $50,000 per count under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act (AVAA); and a $5,000 mandatory assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.
Assessments collected under AVAA are deposited in the Child Pornography Victims Reserve, “which provides monetary assistance to victims of child pornography trafficking offenses.”
Homeland Security Investigations’ Birmingham division investigated Powell along with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim F. Escalona praised the work of all involved in bringing Powell to Justice.
“The sexual abuse and commercial exploitation of children is among the most serious crimes prosecuted by my office,” she said.
