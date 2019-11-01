A federal judge on Thursday sentenced an Athens man to 57 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor on sentenced Kevaun Roosevelt Turner, 28, for being a felon in possession of a pistol, stemming from an incident in which he shot someone after an argument, according to a statement released Friday by U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
The case was adopted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama as part of its Prosecutor-to-Prosecutor Program, or P3, in which local district attorney’s offices submit cases for review and prosecution of federal offenses.
ATF investigated the case along with the Athens Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.