ATHENS — A spike in COVID-19 cases in Limestone County, including increased hospitalizations and its first reported death this week, has Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks considering options ranging from requiring masks and temperature checks for visitors at city buildings to a mask ordinance.
“We’re going to do everything possible we can to protect our citizens,” Marks said. “We’ve got to slow this down.”
To that end, he is bringing in medical staff from Athens-Limestone Hospital for a special called meeting of the City Council today to discuss the outbreak and possible steps to tackle it. The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. at council chambers in City Hall. No vote is planned at the meeting, which the city described as informational.
The county has been included in the "very high risk" category for COVID-19 by state health officials.
Marks said Dr. Paul Fry, hospital chief of staff, will be at the meeting to provide input.
The mayor is also calling for residents to take personal responsibility to stem the spread of the virus.
“When they get out in public, please wear a mask and maintain social distance,” he said.
The total number of confirmed cases in Limestone County, as of Wednesday, reached 525, with 208, or 39.62%, of those in the last 14 days, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Also, 5,669 tests were reported, with 9.26% of those being positive. Of the 1,875 tests conducted in the last 14 days, however, 11.09% were positive.
Traci Collins, interim president of Athens-Limestone Hospital, said Wednesday that the hospital has seven COVID-19 inpatients, with one in intensive care and the others in a COVID-19 unit.
Collins said the one death from the virus in Limestone County was an “elderly patient” at the hospital who was there “for a couple of days.”
The highest number of COVID-19 inpatients at the hospital was nine, on Sunday, according to Collins.
“It’s very real, and it affects people so differently,” with some people being asymptomatic yet contagious, Collins said. “I encourage everyone to social distance, wear your masks when you’re in public and wash your hands.”
As of Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Corrections reported that three employees at Limestone Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, and one has recovered. The DOC did not specify the jobs of those affected. Twelve inmates had been tested, with no positive results, according to the DOC.
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing confirmed that it had “individuals with positive cases of COVID-19,” but didn’t release the number or jobs of those affected.
“Out of respect for the privacy of those affected, we are not sharing additional details about cases,” Lyndsay Ferguson, assistant manager of human resources for Mazda Toyota, said in an email. “In each case, our medical management team completed contact tracing and was able to confirm that the individuals contracted the virus from offsite.”
She said Mazda Toyota and its partners have taken immediate actions following Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines to minimize the risk to others.
“Anyone who had direct contact with the affected individuals will remain quarantined for 14 days,” she said. “Our thoughts are with the affected individuals and their family at this time.”
Beginning April 6, Mazda Toyota and its general contractors and subcontractors conducted more than 500 job-task analyses to confirm jobs could be conducted with ample 6-foot distancing at all locations. Jobs that required completion with less than 6-foot distancing were halted and alternative engineering solutions were designed and implemented, according to Ferguson.
In addition to 6-foot social distancing, the company has enacted enhanced safety measures including daily temperature checks and increased sanitization measures, and all employees are required to wear face coverings. “These measures have helped to prevent spread at all MTM work locations,” Ferguson said.
Steelcase, the office furniture manufacturer that has a plant in Athens, wouldn’t disclose whether any employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Out of respect for the privacy of our employees, we don’t comment publicly on their health,” said spokeswoman Katie Woodruff, in an email.
