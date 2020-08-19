Three challengers and the incumbent in Athens' mayoral race all tout their backgrounds and accomplishments as reasons they should lead the growing city.
Mayor Ronnie Marks, who has held the job almost 10 years, faces a longtime school board member, a former city councilman and a political novice in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
Russell Johnson cites his years in executive leadership roles and service on the school board as giving him an edge over the other candidates.
Brian Terry points to his career as a dedicated educator and previous experience on the council.
Mark Wilson said he’s the person for the job because he’ll represent all residents, not just a select few in his first bid for elected office.
Marks is seeking a third elected term in the mayor’s office after taking charge in November 2010 when former Mayor Dan Williams was elected to the Alabama Legislature. Athens' population increased 25% from almost 21,900 in April 2010 to an estimated 27,366 in July 2019, putting it among the state’s fastest-growing cities.
“The team we have put together has been very successful over the years, and we’ve collaborated with surrounding cities for regional growth,” Marks said. “We are a community that’s full of energy and excitement."
“We are growing, our downtown area is bustling, our sales tax is up,” said Marks, 76. “We will continue to work to make this community a better place to live,” working with partners from area school systems and businesses and economic development leaders. "There is no ‘I’ in this effort.”
Johnson, 59, believes his executive leadership experience in a 35-year career in the defense contracting sector gives him an edge over the other candidates.
“I’ve been a vice president at SAIC, and led a 1,000-person team,” Johnson said. He said that as a longtime member of the Athens City Board of Education, he’s had to make “hard decisions” on school budgets and finances.
“I feel like, from top to bottom, I check more boxes than any other candidate,” he said.
Terry, 52, wants to use the same drive he’s put into his 31-year career teaching and training Athens and Limestone County students into leading city government.
“I have a long history of being a dedicated, hardworking educator who is always willing to go the extra mile,” Terry said. “I’ve been (involved in city government) before,” serving a term on the Athens City Council and as the council’s liaison on the city’s Planning Commission. “I’ve kept up with the city’s business so I can walk in and go straight to work on Day 1, with a short to no learning curve.”
Wilson, 60, said he’s the best candidate for the mayor’s job: “I’m here to serve all of the people and not just a selected few who are influencing politics through money and biased selections.
“It’s time to be more diverse in our functioning as a municipality, and being more inclusive of the people regardless of race, creed, religious or political background or sexual orientation.”
Streets and business
Terry pledges to have an open-door policy so residents can share their concerns and to work closely with city department heads and employees to resolve their issues.
One of his priorities would be coordinating with city departments, other council members, residents and business leaders in developing a more comprehensive plan for repaving and repairing damaged streets, expanding sidewalks and walking trails and handling other infrastructure needs.
“I believe the city needs a more aggressive street paving program, especially in the older areas of the city,” Terry said.
Johnson said that working at Optimal GEO, a small Athens-based business, made it even more clear to him that Athens needs to recruit these types of businesses to the city.
“I know my background will be an asset for doing just that,” Johnson said.
Previously a workforce development manager at SAIC, Johnson was part of a team looking for a location for a new, 300-person office. The team visited 20 cities in Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama, hearing presentations from officials on why the jobs should be located there. Johnson said he was able to get Athens added to the list but when each city was scored, based on the team’s criteria, Athens came in last place.
“That’s when I thought, maybe I have the skills to do something here,” he said.
Johnson wants to see a business incubator launched in Athens, “so we can home-grow businesses here.”
Call for transparency
Wilson said that, as mayor, his first priority would be helping to make Athens safer and “compliant with any federal and state laws protecting us from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He also called for an audit with transparency to be performed on the city’s operations, and he wants to begin an initiative to modify and put the appropriate infrastructure in place to sustain and maintain the city’s growth.
“I feel that I can simultaneously begin integrating a more experienced and diverse staff of appointees, while encouraging career and job diversity with first responders and all other departments of the city,” Wilson said.
Marks said his priorities will continue to be public safety, jobs, education, quality of life and improving government operations, and dealing with issues brought on by growth. He noted his recent recommendation to the City Council to consider a 3% cost-of-living raise for all city employees and a salary increase for police and fire department employees for fiscal 2021.
After Marks took office, the area was repeatedly impacted by tornadoes.
“We’ve been in the trenches,” he said. “We know how to work to get things done. I guarantee you, nobody out there will out-work me.”
Other offices
The only contested Athens City Council race is for the District 4 seat. Two political newcomers with long histories in community service — Marcia Day and Dana Henry — are competing for that seat, which was left vacant when Joseph Cannon took over as Limestone County’s license commissioner in October.
Four incumbent Athens City Council members — Chris Seibert, Frank Travis, Wayne Harper and Harold Wales — faced no opposition.
