ATHENS — A mix of new and expanded retail is ahead for Athens with some additional announcements expected soon, Mayor Ronnie Marks said Thursday.
“Our economic vitality is strong and it can only get stronger,” Marks said at the annual State of the City address. According to Marks, sales tax revenue from more retail development is critical to Athens City Schools and the city’s general fund, with sales taxes making up 40% of that fund.
One incoming retailer that’s new to Athens is Buff City Soap, expected to locate in Brookhill Plaza on U.S. 72 across from Walmart, and Marks expects layout plans could go to the city’s Planning Commission at its next meeting. A timeline for that store opening wasn’t available. The business specializes in handmade bath and laundry soap and skin care products made with plant-based ingredients.
“It’s an exciting project,” he said.
Further west on U.S. 72, Park Supply Co., based in Huntsville, which specializes in plumbing fixtures, hardware and parts for kitchens and bathrooms, is renovating the former Collins Supply building for an Athens location. Collins Supply closed in 2017.
Marks said another project is for a second Roe’s restaurant location, next to Eastside Pharmacy & Custom Compounding on Lindsay Lane. Roe’s Grille is located on Hobbs Street.
A Buc-ee’s convenience store is planned for the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Browns-Ferry Road. Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s Ltd., said the company is proceeding with “due diligence” for the project, which includes geotechnical testing and various environmental studies.
Marks said another sign of growth across Limestone County is the number of electric customers for Athens Utilities, which provides service countywide. The number of customers increased by 1,400 customers in 2020 to reach 50,300, according to Marks.
“What we have going on is unheard of,” Marks said.
