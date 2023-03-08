ATHENS — Mayor Ronnie Marks' vision for the city includes two new fire stations and other projects to handle Athens' rapid population growth, but his outline of plans for Sunrise Park resonated with several people attending his State of the City speech Tuesday.
Marks also discussed improving the Vine Street area.
Jennifer White, 70, of Athens, said after Marks' speech that she can't wait for Sunrise Park to be operational, especially the dog park that will be within it.
“I want to see all of it, but I met with the group that had ideas about the park, and the dog park was a big deal,” she said.
The city plans to construct the park in phases on a 32.67-acre property near Pryor Street and Sussex Drive that once was a chicken processing plant. Construction of the first phase will begin this spring.
Marks said phase one will be the children’s area, including a playground and a splash pad. He said there will be a parking lot where food trucks can set up. The first phase is slated to be completed in late spring or early summer 2024, Marks said.
“When we get phase one completed, get it started, then we’ll start the other part,” Marks said. “Maybe even toward the dog park, the green space, and just keep putting it together.”
John Wilson, 37, from unincorporated Limestone County, attended the State of the City program and said he was excited about Sunrise Park. He said he looks forward to taking his two young sons to the park.
Wilson said he was most excited about “the trails, walking, and the boys of course will love the playground and the splash pad. Right now, we have to go to Decatur to go to a splash pad; there’ll be one right here.”
The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce held the State of the City breakfast in Athens State University’s Carter Gymnasium on Tuesday morning. Marks discussed numerous projects for the city, which has seen its population grow from 21,897 in 2010 to an estimated 27,027 in 2021.
“With the growth that we have (comes) opportunities, but it also is a lot of challenges,” Marks said. "Public safety is our number one priority, that means we’re going to need, at least in the next few years, two new fire stations.”
Marks said one location the city is planning on for a new fire station would be in the Tanner Crossroads area at Huntsville Brownsferry Road and U.S. 31. Marks said he would like it to contain an ambulance and police bay. The other station will be near the Athens Sportsplex and is already in the works.
“We’ve already worked with an architect, we’ve got to redesign it, get what we want, build what we want, and find the land; (I’d) like it to be there close to the new high school,” Marks said. “I hope that we’ll have the architect plans back to the City Council in the next three to four months. And then you’re talking about a building, probably 12 to 14 months, so you’re talking about fall of 2024 (for completion).”
Marks said he doesn't know what the fire stations will cost because the work has not been put out for bid. However, he estimated the first station might be between $3.5 million and $5 million.
White said she appreciates that city officials are planning.
“I like the fact that the city is looking forward,” she said. "We have City Council members, Limestone County commissioners and they’re always looking forward.”
Dolph Bradford, 56, Athens Street Department director, attended the program and said he is doing a lot of the work at Sunrise Park.
“The park will be nice,” he said. "The added businesses and retail, restaurants, things like that that are coming (to a section of the park), that’s very nice to have.”
Marks said the Vine Street project, which includes streets such as Vine Street, Westmoreland Avenue and Bailey Street, has been in the works for years. The plans include fixing drainage issues, installing sidewalks and repairing the Vine Street road.
“The drainage and the sidewalks and the streets in there, almost a $2 million project and we’re about to go to bid with (it),” he said. “Very similar to what we did around the Athens Elementary School about five years ago.”
The $1.8 million project received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Marks said the city will have to fund the remainder from the city’s budget.
Marks said the wastewater treatment plant needs a third post-treatment clarifier because of the city’s growth. A post-treatment clarifier is a tank that removes solid particulates from the liquid. Currently, the Wastewater Department has 9,500 customers and two tanks.
“We have room to create and build a third one and you’re going to have to do it; you have to plan for the growth,” Marks said. “We’ve got about a max capacity of 20 million gallons per day and you’re soon going to need 20 million to 25 million if not almost 30 million.”
That growth requires improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, Marks said.
“We’re working with the architect and consultants right now to get that done,” he said. "Then we start putting the money to it. That’s a 2023 project.”
Marks said there are lots of opportunities but also lots of challenges ahead for the city.
“Our revenue stream is good and we have to take advantage of putting money into action, put it to work,” he said. “Not just spending money to be spending, but to put it toward projects that need improvements.”
