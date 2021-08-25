Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, a program that teaches students about local government’s role and students’ role in being an engaged and informed citizen, is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year.
Any student in grades 10-12 that attends Athens High, Athens Bible School, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy or is home-schooled is encouraged to apply.
“Students do not have to be at the top of their class to apply. We want any student who has a desire to become invested in Athens,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
Some activities included in the program are attending meetings at various city departments, tourism sites, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The youth will also oversee the Athens City Hall Art Corner project.
Schools have been sent applications, but they are also available online at www.athensal.us. New students to the program need to submit two reference letters as well as the application. Previous member applications are due Sept. 6, while new member applications are due Sept. 13.
