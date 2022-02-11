The Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission has received a $2,000 grant to support “Student Voices,” a project designed to enhance knowledge of community needs, community service and volunteering.
The funds from the Dekko Foundation will support the students’ new podcast called “All In With Athens” and the group’s annual community grant program.
