An Athens man died this morning after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Durham Drive in Athens, authorities said.
Ryan Dean Troupe, 45, was transported from the scene by ambulance but died from his injuries a short time later, according to a statement from Athens police.
Athens Police Department officers responded to the crash on Durham Drive south of Sanderfer Road at 8:01 a.m. The incident is still under investigation.
