An Athens man died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in eastern Limestone County.
Mark Douglas Adams, 66, of Athens, was killed at about 2:27 p.m. while driving his 1996 Yamaha motorcycle down Menefee Road near Keeton Road, about 10 miles east of Athens and about 2 miles west of the Madison County line, according to authorities.
Adams collided with Robert Lee Mahan, 72, of Madison, who was driving a 2013 Honda Accord, troopers said. A release from troopers said Mahan "failed to yield the right-of-way" to Adams' motorcycle.
Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges have been filed in the wreck, which the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.