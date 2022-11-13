Athens' new master plan calls for parks, walkability and improved infrastructure

ATHENS — A master plan for Athens adopted last week recommends new parks, additional walking paths, more housing choices and improved infrastructure, but the first project the city expects to tackle is revamping a downtown alley.
City Planner Erin Tidwell said the Athens 2040 Pathways to Excellence Comprehensive Plan calls for improving an alleyway that runs behind buildings on Marion Street and in front of the Limestone County Archives building. She said Washington Street is to the south of the alley and Market Street is to the north.
“Athens Main Street, they had a really successful project with Merchant’s Alley, and I think that momentum and that energy is still being felt in the community,” Tidwell said. “We realized the impact that our alleys can have on our community and our downtown area and our public. And so, I think that this is another project that we can see an immediate benefit from.”
A conceptual design for the alley is included in the 216-page plan and shows trees, flowers, benches and a new walkway. Tidwell said the plan is to make the alleyway more inviting and well-lit.
“Once we get into the planning and design phase, that’s when we’ll have a better, more concrete idea of what the transformation would look like,” she said.
The plan proposes six areas for additional parks. Paige Parker of the Planning Department said the comprehensive plan “emphasizes prime locations where parks are needed. … We will use that map and recommendation when it is time to put a new park in the city.”
Parker said the southeast area of the city has the greatest need for parks.
District 2 Councilman Harold Wales said he does not see an urgent need for new parks in his district, which covers the southeastern portion of the city.
"We have the golf courses and the tennis courts, huge swimming pools and we're so close to uptown to different things," he said. "Right now I do not see a need for parks in this area."
Tidwell said other parts of the city need parks as well.
There are “areas in the northwestern portion … and also the southwestern portions of our city that are also identified as areas that also need investments and recreational and park resources as well,” she said.
Walking and biking
Tidwell said a lot of feedback they received was that the public wanted a more walkable and bikeable city.
“As we go through and make some updates to some of our infrastructure in the future, we should definitely be keeping that in mind,” she said.
The plan laid out options for Jefferson Street and East Hobbs Street to include lanes for motorists, bicycles and pedestrians. Jefferson Street currently has a pavement width of about 44 feet with four travel lanes.
"It is recommended that Jefferson Street be converted to a three-lane cross section (i.e., one travel lane in each direction with a continuous center turn lane or planted median where possible)," the plan says. "The remaining pavement width from the fourth lane would be converted to two 6-foot bike lanes."
The plan also says, "It would be an opportune time to update existing sidewalks and fill in gaps with (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant sidewalks."
East Hobbs Street currently has a pavement width of about 50 feet with four travel lanes. The plan recommends making changes to the street to match the proposed changes to Jefferson Street.
“They picked some streets that it would be feasible on to incorporate that walkability and the bike lanes. Kind of that complete street model,” Tidwell said.
Amber Turner, 46, lives in unincorporated Limestone County but works in Athens. She attended the final public involvement meeting where the plan was approved unanimously by the Planning Commission.
“I love the walkability and just more green space. I think that’s nice,” Turner said. “And the forward thinking; I like to think proactively on what do we want instead of reactively.”
Turner felt the city was wise to have public meetings to shape the master plan.
“I think everybody needs to have a voice if they want to see their community change,” she said.
The plan gives recommendations for changes in housing choices. Tidwell said feedback from the public influenced the plan. She said the public voiced a desire for a variety of housing options. The plan calls for aiding mixed-use developments and encouraging affordable housing options such as mid-priced single-family homes, cottage homes, town homes and apartments.
“I think these are things we need to start looking into as we move forward in development practices,” Tidwell said. “We’ll definitely look and see the feasibility of some of these (recommendations) and how we can incorporate that into updates for a zoning ordinance.”
Intersections targeted
The plan recommends 22 intersection improvements. It calls for a roundabout at Oakdale and Nick Davis roads and a pedestrian signal at Elm and Elkton streets.
The plan suggests realigning the "skewed" angle of the Clinton Street and U.S. 72 intersection. Turning lanes are suggested for the intersection of Cambridge Lane and U.S. 72. The plan suggests widening U.S. 72 underneath the CSX railroad overpass just west of Jefferson Street.
The plan also includes a proposal to eventually build an industrial parkway that would connect U.S. 31 at the southern city limits to U.S. 72 west of Athens, bypassing the city center.
The plan says, “This connection would improve traffic conditions and flow through the reduction of congestion from through trips on U.S. 72. It would also provide relief to local streets while opening land to new development.”
Billy Cannon, 70, of Athens, also attended the final master plan meeting. He said transportation issues and near-term solutions were especially important to him.
The plan is designed to shape development of the city through 2040.
“When I look at that comprehensive plan, I see it being the next 18 years. And probably in the next 18 years if you’ve got 25% of all those recommendations in place that would be considered a success as far as I’m concerned, because there’s so much so fast,” Cannon said.
