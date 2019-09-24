ATHENS — The City Council on Monday night approved a $31 million general fund budget for fiscal 2020 that doesn’t include additional personnel requested by the city’s police and fire chiefs.
“We are in good financial condition,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t have critical needs” in the police and fire departments because of the city’s growth.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said at the council’s budget work session last week that he needed seven more patrol officers in 2020 and higher pay for personnel to prevent them from leaving for more lucrative jobs. Fire Chief Bryan Thornton appealed last week for three additional firefighters.
In addition to denying the requests for added personnel, the budget included no cost-of-living pay increase for police.
“I’m still positive,” Johnson said after the council meeting. “This is an ongoing effort, and I feel like we have support from the council and mayor.”
During the meeting, Athens resident Ralph Diggins, who sat in on the budget review last week, suggested an additional 3 mil property tax with proceeds to be earmarked for the fire and police departments. He called the Athens departments the best in the area.
“I sleep well at night because of that,” he said.
Any property tax would require “a vote of the people,” Marks said. “The council doesn’t have the authority to vote on a property tax.”
The budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 includes projected revenues of about $31.5 million, which represents a 5.1% increase, compared to the city’s current budget, and expenses of about $31 million, up 5.3% over the current fiscal year.
The area with the largest projected percentage increase in revenue is building inspection, which includes building, electric and plumbing permits. That revenue stream is expected to grow to $283,500, a 9.88% increase, the new budget shows. That’s a conservative estimate, according to City Clerk/treasurer Annette Barnes.
All taxes are projected to bring in about $15.3 million, a 4.83% increase.
The operating budget surplus is $453,837, before any discretionary appropriations for organizations.
According to Barnes, recommendations for discretionary funding will be presented to the council in late October or early November.
Councilman Joseph Cannon, who was elected the county’s license commissioner, was recognized by Marks and Ken Smith, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities, for his seven years of service on the council.
Cannon’s last council meeting was Monday night.
“It’s been a great run,” he said.
