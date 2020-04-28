Athens city facilities will remain closed to the public through at least May 15, and the spring sports season at Athens Parks and Recreation is canceled.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks updated the city protocols for COVID-19 prevention after discussions of the new state health order with City Attorney Shane Black and department heads, according to a city release.
Several city facilities are undergoing changes to limit exposure between employees and citizens, such as installing plexiglass windows at counters.
“We also want to ensure we have a reliable supply of personal protection equipment, sanitizer and cleaners before we open back up to the public,” Marks said.
Athens Utilities will suspend the practice of disconnecting utilities for non-payment until May 15. Customers will be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made and are urged to pay what they can on their bills to keep their balances low.
With spring sports canceled, the Parks and Recreation staff is preparing for volleyball season in June and small summer camps in various sports. The Municipal Court staff is awaiting an update in the Alabama Supreme Court’s mandate, which currently suspends in-person court hearings through April 30.
Driving school will not be held in May. n. For court-related questions or to make court-related payments, call 256-233-8733 or email court@athensal.us during these hours: Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The city’s recycling services are still suspended, and senior centers remain closed.
Athens will continue to offer ways for residents to remotely access city staff members, information and forms. The city’s website is www.athensal.us.
