ATHENS — Motorists in Athens will have smoother rides on at least 29 roads after almost $2.6 million in paving covering 17.6 miles was approved this week.
The City Council adopted a paving plan for fiscal 2023 on Monday and awarded a contract for the work to Grayson Carter and Son. All five council districts are scheduled for projects.
Athens City Engineer Michael Griffin said the cost is $2,587,640 and the funds will come from the city’s gas tax and Rebuild Alabama funds. He said typically the city receives $90,000 to $110,000 a year in Rebuild Alabama funds.
Griffin said some of the roads on the list are left over from last paving season.
“We just couldn't get to them fast enough through the last paving cycle. Weather crept up on us and we had to have a cutoff day on our contracts,” he said.
All the roads on the new paving list, Griffin said, should be completed before the end of the fiscal 2023 paving season.
“We don’t typically like to pave in cold weather; it’s got to be 45 degrees and rising,” he said. “Typically, when it warms up and the weather cooperates with us, we’ll have three or four months where we’ll see half the town being paved.”
There are four roads to be repaved in District 1 with one of the roads, Frazier Street, being split with District 5. Griffin said the two roads in the worst shape in District 1 are Linton Road and Oakdale Road.
“Linton Road is a very rural road but it’s over a mile long, so it’s got a lot of work required for it,” he said. “We may have a cost savings with the county because the county has some portions of Oakdale (Road). Those two streets need some attention.”
District 2 has five roads on the paving list, but Griffin said Founders Circle is in the worst shape.
“They had construction at the rear of that development in Canebrake (subdivision) and that street is falling apart. So that’s a really big project with that one at the back of the neighborhood,” he said.
District 2 Councilman Harold Wales said most of the roads in his district are in good shape.
“We don’t have many in my district that’s really hurting for paving,” he said. “We’ve got some in the other districts that are worse off than what mine is.”
However, Wales agreed that Founders Circle, which is the southern-most street in Canebrake subdivision, needs repairs.
“There’s been so much construction there this past spring and summer, those big, heavy trucks have just torn the concrete up,” he said. “And now we’re going to pave it and put it like new.”
Wales said he believes all the roads that need repaving are on the list. He said there are one or two roads that he knows will need to be on the 2024 list, but he is happy with this year’s list.
There are six roads to be repaved in District 3 with Strain Road West needing it the most, Griffin said. He said he cannot recall the last time it was repaved.
There are five roads that will be repaved in District 4 and Griffin said Lucas Ferry Road is in the worst shape in the district.
“It’s the longest stretch. We’ve had a lot of development on that road, and we have not resurfaced it since all that development. It’s in probably the worst shape as one of our big roads, we call them collectors,” he said.
Pryor Street West needs repaving the most out of all eight roads on the District 5 list, Griffin said.
“A lot of people in town use that road every day,” he said. “It’s basically one of our major east/west corridors. … A lot of people tend to use it because it’s connected right into their neighborhoods.”
District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper said he is pleased with the roads selected.
“Most of those it’s been a long time since they’ve been paved,” he said. “We’re still able to modify that list. If I find one that’s in worse shape or that needs it more, then I can get with our city engineer and we can make changes on that.”
Griffin said there were numerous ways in which certain roads were selected.
“Lists and requests from concerned citizens, council members and a list of streets from the Public Works director and Street Department director” were used, he said. “Whatever’s falling apart, basically, we’ll do worst first but council members can make specific requests and some of them, they did.”
Griffin said the volume of paving this year is generally the same as in years past. However, he said, the cost of paving has increased.
“Our asphalt cost has increased by about 17% due to the fuel pricing,” he said. “The fuel price significantly affects asphalt production because they have to use that with oil to make the bituminous mix. So, our price can fluctuate based on the price of fuel.”
Griffin said the city has had issues with roads getting damaged by large trucks involved in all of the construction from new developments in the city. However, he said it is to be expected.
“With the construction and development in town, we have seen a little bit more damage on our streets, specifically around developments,” Griffin said. “That’s just the nature of the business; if we approve a development, usually the streets will see a little more intense use. And then after the (construction is done), the use is gone, that’s usually when we come and try to fix (the roads) … and make everything look uniform again.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.