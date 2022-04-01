The Athens Police Department has started a voluntary database of private security cameras with the goal of collecting video footage from businesses and residents when a crime is committed in their area.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said knowing the locations of security cameras can help the department solve crimes.
“If we have a problem in an area, we can pull that database up and say, this is where we know we’ve got cameras. They’re facing the street, they’re facing the backyard, they’re facing the alleyway, they’re facing an intersection,” Johnson said.
Johnson said at that point the resident or business owner would be contacted by Athens police. Police would ask the person to check their cameras during the time the the crime took place to see if any suspicious images were captured.
Johnson said many of the Athens Police Department's investigatory leads and even solved cases involve videos.
“We’re beginning to see that video has really become huge,” Johnson said. “Today we have digital and it’s really good. It can be enhanced, it can be clarified.”
Johnson said the program will help solve crimes faster. There have been many inquiries, and several residents and businesses have signed up since the department unveiled the program last Friday.
“That would be a huge help to us plus a big time-saver instead of an investigator having to go door to door to door and look to see if we find something,” Johnson said.
The department, Johnson said, is not asking for confidential information about the camera systems.
“We’re not asking to know anything about their system except basically what kind it is. We don’t want their passwords, we don’t want remote access to it,” Johnson said. “This is strictly volunteer, private.”
Detective Kelly Fussell said Capt. Brett Constable initiated the idea a couple of months ago when he discovered the Auburn Police Department had something similar. Athens PD started looking into how they could make the program work.
Fussell researched the Auburn program and came up with a model for Athens.
“Theirs was structured differently, but I looked at that and the idea was there. We kind of tailor-made it to fit our community,” Fussell said.
The biggest difference between the Auburn and Athens programs, Fussell said, is that the Auburn Police Department was asking for remote access to the cameras.
“People don’t like the government looking over their shoulder, nor do we want to,” Fussell said. “It’s whatever they’re willing and able to share with us.”
Fussell said the program will help the APD do their job.
“We want the community to be safer. We want it to be better because we live here, too, and our family and friends live here. We have just as much vested interest personally as they do,” Fussell said.
Anyone with questions about the program can call Fussell at 256-233-8718 or email him at kfussell@athensal.us. Anyone interested in signing up can contact Jordan Porter at jporter@athensal.us to give the camera’s location and owner’s contact information.
