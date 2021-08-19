ATHENS — The annual Pep Rally on The Square for Athens High School, previously scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. today, has been canceled due to severe weather in the forecast.
“Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Tennessee Valley today and tonight,” according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
There could be flash flooding due to heavy downpours, particularly in areas that receive several rounds of heavy rain. Some stronger storms could produce gusty and damaging winds, according to NWS.
The rally is an annual tradition that celebrates the beginning of a new football season for the Athens High School Golden Eagles.
