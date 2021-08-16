Fans will unite with players, cheerleaders, band members and coaches at a pep rally Thursday to celebrate the beginning of Athens High's football season.
The Pep Rally on The Square will begin on Marion Street at 3:15 p.m. The first game will be at Fort Payne High on Friday.
Athens High coach Cody Gross said the pep rally is “one of many special things” about the Golden Eagles football program.
