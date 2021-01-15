A new paving plan for the city of Athens sets aside $1.87 million to resurface some streets in each district and some roads that span multiple districts.
“The good news is we have more money appropriated this year (for paving) than we’ve ever had,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. He said the plan includes about $500,000 more than in previous years. “It’s a good thing for our citizens.”
Under the plan, about 28 miles of city streets will be paved, said City Engineer Michael Griffin. “It’s probably going to take a year and a half to two years to get (projects on) the list done,” he said. The work will be paid for with gas tax revenue.
The council approved, 4-0, the plan and a contract with Reed Contracting Services for the work at its meeting Monday night.
A paving plan is “never going to be perfect,” Marks told council members at the meeting, and asked them to let city officials know if they want to make adjustments.
“Our priority is (to pave) the more heavily traveled streets and corridors, then we branch into neighborhoods,” Marks said Wednesday.
The projects by district are:
• District 1: Cantera Drive, East Yorkshire Drive, Saratoga Drive, Travertine Drive and remaining streets in Holland East subdivision.
• District 2: Canebrake Lane, French Way, Grace Avenue, Hall Road, Indian Trace Road, Lindsay Lane south of U.S. 72, Line Road, Piney Creek Drive, Stewart Drive and West Yorkshire Drive.
• District 3: Annie Ruth Jamar Street, Black’s Landing, Caldwell Lane, Highland Street, Houston Place subdivision, Jefferson Street south of U.S. 72 to Durham Drive, Plainview Circle, Townsend Street, Sanderfer Street, Batts Street, 14th Street, Rodgers Drive and Westview Avenue.
• District 4: Ezell Street (subdivision), Canterbury Circle, Santana Drive, Market Street West from Hine Street to New Cut Road, Park Lane, Reynard Street, Schilling Street, Suffield Street and Vestavia Estates.
• District 5: Airport Road West, Box Street, Hayden Street (subdivision), Malone Circle and Rachael’s Loop.
• Streets to be paved that span multiple districts are North Beaty Street, West Strain Road, Bridgeforth Street, Plato Jones Street west of Hine Street, Vine Street and Browns Ferry Street from U.S. 72 to Houston Street.
“As soon as the weather breaks and we can get contractors in here, we’ll start to work,” Marks said.
The council also approved a low bid of $54,850 from Game Day Athletic Surfaces to renovate the south pod of ballfields at the Athens Sportsplex. Marks said the improvements are designed to make the facility more attractive, especially for travel softball teams.
