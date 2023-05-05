ATHENS — Athens plans to create a trail parallel to railroad tracks downtown that would preserve the memory of a historically significant section of the city that was the location of a vibrant Black community in the early 1900s.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the Easy Street Art Trail's path will run east of Monroe Street downtown, west of the railroad tracks. The trail will continue south of where Monroe Street now ends and go through an area where the street once existed.
“Our tentative plans is to take it from the (Alabama) Veterans Museum, along the railroad tracks, and go all the way back behind High Cotton Arts, back down that railroad track, and then turn on Green Street and go toward the future Old Black Bear (Brewing Company),” he said.
Marks said they would like to put benches throughout the trail, and he hopes business owners along the trail will display art in some form or fashion.
“Make it another attractive, quality of life issue for us,” he said.
Limestone County Archivist Rebecca Davis said Monroe Street runs behind the archives building downtown, next to the railroad tracks.
“Monroe Street was established when Athens was established in 1818,” she said. “The railroad tracks were laid down in 1858, there was one track, and then later a second track was put down that was closer so that took away some of Monroe Street, at least through the heart of town. … There’s still some little stretches of Monroe Street in town.”
Davis said Easy Street would have just been a nickname for Monroe Street.
“The reason they call it Easy Street is because around the turn of the 20th century … there was a Black community that lived and owned businesses downtown on Monroe Street,” she said. “Colloquially, it was called Easy Street; at least that’s what we’ve heard. We’re still looking to find any actual record of it being called Easy Street.”
Official records of the time may not have recorded a street name used in the Black community, Davis said.
“But we do have Sanborn insurance maps from that time frame that show there were businesses there. We have census records from that time that show there were Black families living on Monroe Street,” she said. “It’s a really interesting part of our history that has just not ever been celebrated or even uncovered.”
Easy Street and the people that worked and lived there, Marks said, need to be remembered.
“As a part of our history, we want to recognize the importance of what it means to our history and continue to improve it,” he said.
Marks said they have not yet designed the type of trail it will be.
“The intent is to build a trail whether it be a sidewalk, asphalt, cement, concrete, and it very well may just be a trail with crushed gravel like all of the other walking trails we’ve got,” he said.
There has been a delay in creating the trail, Marks said.
“The issue that is taking so long is to try and determine what is CSX easement and what easements we have or right of ways that we have along the old Monroe Street,” he said. “It’s been a little bit difficult to get all the communication and coordination together.”
At Monday’s council meeting the council members will vote on whether to hire Morell Engineering Inc. for surveying services to identify deeds and rights of way along the proposed trail. The survey would cost $12,500 and come from the capital infrastructure budget.
