ATHENS — A 20-year-old man is accused of asking several young students to have sexual contact with him, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Noah David Roberts was charged with three counts of directing a child to engage in sexual contact, Johnson said today.
Floyd said Athens police received a call Wednesday morning from Athens Intermediate School. Staff had been notified that several students were waiting for a bus when a male drove up to them and asked them to have sexual contact with him. As of this afternoon, Athens police had identified four victims, and three of them, whose ages range from 10 to 11 years, had been interviewed, Johnson said. One more child will be interviewed in the near future, he said.
None of the children had any physical contact with the offender, according to Johnson. When they arrived at school, they notified the staff, and the school promptly notified parents and the police department, he said.
“The school's attention and prompt notification of the Police Department greatly assisted in the development of a suspect,” he said.
A Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrest list shows that Roberts is being held at Limestone County Jail with no bail. His address is listed as 15295 Cannon Road, Elkmont.
Athens police are being assisted in the investigation by the Athens Limestone Child Advocacy Center and District Attorney Brian Jones.
