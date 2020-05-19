ATHENS — Athens police have made one arrest as they continue to investigate three reports of gunfire, including one in which a woman was shot Friday while driving, according to Capt. Trevor Harris.
Harris said today the victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Kaila King, 22, of 307 Vine St., has been charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and she also was charged with two felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card related to an earlier investigation, police said. She was booked at the Athens Police Department then taken to Limestone County Jail.
Police received a call from Athens Limestone Hospital at 5:18 p.m. Friday that a woman with a gunshot wound had been admitted to the emergency department. The victim reported that she heard a gunshot shortly after she had turned onto Vine Street and realized she had been shot, Harris said in a release. An adult female passenger was in the front seat of the vehicle and a toddler was in the back seat, according to Harris.
Police said the victim sped away, found a place to pull over and let the passenger begin operating the vehicle and drive it to the hospital.
Harris said police found shell casings behind the Vine Street house that King was renting. He said there were two AR-15 pistols inside the home, and both weapons were loaded with ammunition matching the casings found behind the house.
In an interview with Detective Kelly Fussell on Saturday, King said she had been in an ongoing dispute with a man and woman and when she saw the couple driving by her house, King said she grabbed her two AR pistols, accidentally firing one of them inside her home, police said.
According to police, King stood at the back corner of the house with a firearm in each hand and waited for the couple to pass. The release said King didn’t realize another car was traveling south in front of the couple and fired both guns into the first car that came into view.
Harris said two bullets hit the victim's car, with the first round entering the driver's door and hitting the driver twice and the other bullet striking the back door on the driver's side, narrowly missing the other adult passenger and toddler.
There were two other incidents of gunfire Friday. Harris said that while patrol officers and detectives were at the scene of the Vine Street shooting collecting evidence, gunfire erupted about 100 yards away. An intoxicated woman was located and detained for what was later determined to be an unrelated incident.
Then, just after 11 p.m. Friday, Athens police received reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Rodgers Street, and officers found a residence with at least 20 bullet holes in it, with one round passing through the home and exiting the back, according to police.
Two people who were in the residence at the time of the shooting were unharmed, police said, and officers recovered dozens of shell casings and projectiles from the residence and surrounding property.
Neither the occupants of the car shot on Vine Street nor the occupants in the home shot on Rodgers Street had any involvement in the shootings, according to Harris.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact an Athens police detective at 256-233-8700.
