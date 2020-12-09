ATHENS — Police are asking for assistance in finding a stolen van and a robbery and theft suspect.
Athens police responded to a Tuesday afternoon robbery in which 42-year-old Matthew Alexander, who was armed with a screwdriver, entered a store on Elkton Street in Athens, assaulted the clerk and then stole cash, a revolver and the keys to the owner's gray 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, according to Capt. Trevor Harris.
Harris said Alexander then fled in the victim's van, with the license plate 44AR824.
The victim had minor injuries, and detectives were able to quickly identify the suspect from video obtained at the scene, according to Harris.
Athens police have obtained felony warrants for first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
Harris said officers continue to search for the stolen van and Alexander, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the location of the stolen van or Alexander is asked to contact Athens police at 256-233-8700.
