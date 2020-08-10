A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Johnson said police were notified at about 10:55 p.m. Sunday of an accident on Hines Street just north of Brownsferry Street. A vehicle traveling south on Hines Street hit a male who was riding a bicycle, and the cyclist was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he died a short time later, Johnson said.
Athens police continue to investigate, and no other information was available early today.
