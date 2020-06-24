ATHENS — Athens police captured a felony suspect Tuesday who fled on foot during a traffic stop in February, according to authorities.
Christopher Pride, 35, 3514 Oleander Road S.W., Huntsville, was detained in a motel room at the Bomar Inn on U.S. 31 in Athens after officers located a stolen 2005 Infiniti FX35 in the motel’s parking lot.
Officers said Pride and Imani Summers, 24, 2205 Harding Ave., Huntsville, were questioned and gave officers false identities Tuesday.
Once officers verified accurate identities, Pride was arrested for two grand jury indictments of first-degree receiving stolen property and providing officers with a false name. He was also charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, providing a false name and violation of the sex offender registration notification act.
Summers was charged with giving law enforcement officers a false name.
Athens police said Pride was stopped Feb. 8 for speeding along U.S. 31 and was able to get away on foot. He was driving a stolen 2009 Nissan Maxima when stopped.
Pride and Summers were transported to Limestone County Jail. Bail has not been set for Pride, and Summers’ bail was set at $1,000.
