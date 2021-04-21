Athens police said two people were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after nearly 30 grams of meth was found in an aerosol can in a vehicle.
Athens police Chief Floyd Johnson said that police received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about a domestic incident on U.S. 31 at Elm Street and when officers found a vehicle at the Chevron station on Elm Street, the driver took off on U.S. 31 South and wouldn't stop.
The passenger was found inside the vehicle when another officer found it in a yard on Maize Street, Johnson said, and the driver was found on Clinton Street by another officer. In the vehicle, officers found an aerosol can with a false bottom that contained 29.6 grams of methamphetamine, according to Johnson.
Shannon Lee Cochran, 45, of Athens, was charged with trafficking in meth and Pamela Faye Rich, 41, of Killen, was charged with trafficking in meth, reckless endangerment and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, Johnson said. Both were booked at the police department and transported to Limestone County Jail, with bail set at $50,000 and $77,000, respectively.
