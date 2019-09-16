ATHENS — Athens police have charged a man with theft and 17 counts of encoded data fraud.
Police received a call Saturday night from First National Bank’s security service after observing a man using multiple cards to try to get cash from the bank's ATM on U.S. 72 East, according to a release from Chief Floyd Johnson.
Two officers arrived and found the male subject, and police later arrested Marcus Diego Praxedes Macedo on 17 counts of encoded data fraud and one count of first-degree theft, Johnson said.
Macedo was booked at the police department and transported to Limestone County Jail, Johnson said, and jail records show his bail is set at $17,500.
The investigation into the case is continuing, Johnson said. He said the only address police were able to obtain for Macedo was Atlanta, Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.