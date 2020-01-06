ATHENS — Athens police have charged a local man with stealing a 1997 Toyota truck at Walmart in November.
Joshua James Montgomery, 32, was arrested on Sunday, charged with first-degree theft and taken to Limestone County Jail, police said.
Montgomery, of 22094 Compton Road, Athens, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband, with his total bail set at $12,500, according to county jail records.
