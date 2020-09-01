ATHENS — Investigators arrested a 17-year-old for robbing the Fuel City on Market Street on Thursday evening, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Johnson said investigators developed the juvenile as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video of the robbery, and the suspect was booked at the Police Department, transferred to Limestone County Jail and charged with first-degree robbery.
The Fuel City manager told officers that a male wearing a black hoodie and a mask came into the store, pointed a pistol at him and demanded money, then left the store walking south on Hine Street. There were no injuries.
