ATHENS — The son of an Athens city councilman has been charged with assaulting his parents, according to Athens' police chief.
Frank and Sharon Travis were in the surgical intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital this afternoon, said Chief Floyd Johnson. According to a hospital spokeswoman, both were in fair condition late this afternoon.
Athens police responded early this morning to a call for help from the Travis home, Johnson said. Frank Travis, a member of the Athens City Council, called dispatch around midnight, but the dispatcher had trouble understanding him, Johnson said.
The dispatcher sent patrol cars to the Travis home at 119 Edinburgh Drive, with the first officer arriving by 12:01 a.m., he said.
Officers found Frank and Sharon Travis injured outside the home and they were transported to Huntsville Hospital, Johnson said.
Johnson said the initial investigation determined the couple was injured during a domestic situation with their son, who hit them with a vehicle.
Police charged the son, Sean Travis, 33, also of 119 Edinburgh Drive, with two counts of first-degree domestic violence/assault, and he was transferred to the Limestone County Jail, according to the release. There was no bail set this afternoon, but prosecutors filed a motion asking that when bond is set it should include a condition that Sean Travis is prohibited from contacting his parents or entering their property.
Johnson said the investigation is ongoing and no other information was available.
“We ask the community to please join us at the city in keeping the Travis family in our thoughts and prayers," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said in a statement.
In July 2016, the City Council voted unanimously to appoint Frank Travis to serve the remainder of the late Jimmy Gill’s term, which was to end in November. Then in August 2016, Frank Travis was declared a winner in an uncontested District 3 race.
