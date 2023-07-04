In 41 years with the Athens Police Department, including the last 11 as chief, Floyd Johnson has seen the city grow dramatically, experienced the tragedy of having fellow officers slain, watched the department evolve and played a few practical jokes.
He plans to retire as chief Aug. 1, saying “it’s time.”
“Through the years I’ve seen a lot of good and I have seen a lot of bad,” Johnson said. “I just think right now is the season of my life where I need to move on.”
Johnson, 62, from unincorporated Limestone County, became the interim Athens police chief in January 2012 and in February 2012 was appointed chief. Johnson said he believes he has brought the department as far as he could.
“Other people have other ideas and that’ll help the department and I just think it’s time,” he said. “We’re in a good spot now; there’s nothing major going on. We’ve got good men and women in the department.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the City Council will handle selection of the next chief.
"I'll get with the leadership of the council in the next couple of weeks and see what process they want to take," he said. "I would recommend us trying to look for an interim. But that's only my recommendation. We'll see where it goes."
Johnson said the department's condition is right for handing it off to a new chief.
“Why ask someone to come in and take my job, or promote someone within either, to take my job with having a lot of problems,” he said. “We don’t have that in our department so it’s a good time to ease on out and let somebody else do it for a while.”
Johnson started with the Athens Police Department as a dispatcher in August 1982 and in October 1982 became a police officer. Three years later he became a detective and in 1986 was promoted to sergeant. In 1998 he became a lieutenant, and in 2009 a captain.
Although the department is in good shape, Johnson said, there will definitely be challenges ahead. Athens' population has almost doubled in his time on the police force. The city's population went from 14,558 in the 1980 census shortly before Johnson joined the department to an estimated 28,661 last July.
“The growth of the city’s going to be a challenge in the future. Vehicles, trying to replace them and get new vehicles is going to be a big challenge,” he said. “Personnel, staying up to date in computers; our IT (Information Technology) Department’s done a great job but as many as we’ve got it’s just continuously going to be something to expand.”
Johnson said future issues will require manpower.
“There’s going to be a lot of programs in the future that, depending on the way the city goes, situations we see, will need to be addressed,” he said.
To combat future challenges, Johnson said, will require teamwork between the Police Department and the city.
“They’ll have to sit down and figure out the best plans,” he said. “They’ll have to sit down with the mayor and the council and talk about it and then hopefully everybody can agree. Once they’re able to agree then put it all together.”
Department evolves
Johnson said he has seen constant change in the department over the last 41 years.
“I think everything changed outside of the air we put in the tires,” he said. “From the cars we drove to the switches we use to turn the emergency equipment on. … I think everything’s different today than it was then.”
Hiring and employee retention, Johnson said, has fluctuated over the years, however, lately there has been more of a problem hiring and retaining officers.
“The number of people who have retired or left the department over the last several years has definitely seemed like it increased over where we were many years ago,” he said. “We’re always trying to hire. Now it just seems like that’s just a continuous thing.”
In 1982, when Johnson joined the Athens PD, the department had 30 officers. There were about 50 officers when he became chief in 2012. The department now has 55 positions with six of those unfilled.
Johnson said one particular day in his career he remembers more than any other. It was a day in 2004 when two Athens officers were killed in the line of duty.
“The worst day I ever had is when our officers got killed,” Johnson said. “It’s as real today as it was that day. That would be my worst day.”
Officer Tony Mims, 40, and Sgt. Larry Russell, 42, were shot to death Jan. 2, 2004, and Farron Barksdale was sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty in their deaths. Barksdale died Aug. 20, 2007, shortly after entering state prison custody.
A broken chair?
Athens police Capt. Brett Constable, 57, has worked with Johnson in the department for 32 years, since 1991. Constable said Johnson has always been a chief to lead by example.
“He has never shied away from jumping in at the scene of a violent crime, a burglary,” he said. “Whatever needs doing, he’s not above it. He’s going to get in there and help you take measurements at a crime scene. He’s going to give you any help you want on any scene.”
Constable said Johnson showed up to crime scenes consistently and led instead of managed. He said what he admires most about Johnson is his genuine concern for every single officer and how he encouraged a family atmosphere.
Johnson also had another side, Constable said, as a jokester around his department who often pulled pranks but never admitted to them.
“I had a new chair and I had unboxed it and assembled it,” Constable said. “Within five or 10 minutes I notice what I think to be parts falling out, little ball bearings. … This was a chair rated for 400, 500 pounds and I was only half that.”
Constable said he thought he broke his new chair within the first hour.
“Here comes a couple more ball bearings, couple more,” he said. “I go so far as to call the manufacturer and inquire about where these might be coming from, how do I ship this back.”
Constable said he went outside during a rainstorm and retrieved the box to pack the chair up and send it back to the manufacturer.
“(Johnson) had (the ball bearings) from an old case where kids were shooting out windows and was just tossing them from afar and I’m thinking they’re from the chair,” he said. “Finally, he can’t take it anymore and says, 'Don’t pay for postage; that’s been me throwing the ball bearings up underneath you.'”
Constable said there were many legendary bonding moments like that with Johnson.
Marks has worked with Johnson for 19 years, first as a city councilman and then as mayor.
"Chief Floyd has dedicated his entire life, 41 years, to providing safe protection in working with our citizens and the staff members," he said. "He has done a wonderful job; nothing but a first class, professional human being. And that's what you need and we desire to have, not only now but going forward."
Johnson said he has no big plans for retirement.
“I look forward to getting back to the farm with my family and doing a little traveling; we camp quite a bit so camping a good bit,” he said. “There’s a good many things to do.”
