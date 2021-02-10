Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson will host his second "Chatting with the Chief" session Thursday, from 10-11 a.m.
People can share information with Johnson or ask questions by calling 256-233-6806 during this set time. "We are not forwarding this line, so if a caller does not get through, he or she can wait a few minutes and call back," Johnson said.
Johnson started these sessions to stay in touch with the community since COVID-19 has impacted his ability to meet in person with groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.