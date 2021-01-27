Since COVID-19 has prevented Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson from interacting with citizens, he has decided to launch "Chatting with the Chief" and set aside time to take calls from the public.
“Because of social distancing and the decrease in public events, I haven’t been able to get out and talk to people around town like I normally do, and it bothers me,” Johnson said. “I miss that interaction. I miss hearing about their families, their concerns, their ideas.”
During the calls people can ask questions, discuss issues or share information, and Johnson plans to answer the calls but will also have senior staff available to answer calls if needed. Citizens who want to participate can call 256-233-6806 on Thursday from 10-11 a.m.
After the first session, Johnson said it will be determined if "Chatting with the Chief" should be scheduled once a month or every other week.
