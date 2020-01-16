ATHENS — A child was shot in its legs Wednesday in Athens, and a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was accidental, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Athens police on Wednesday afternoon received a call from Athens Limestone Hospital that a 4-year-old child had been shot in the leg, Johnson said in a release. He said officers and investigators arrived at the hospital and talked with the child’s mother and father.
The 9mm bullet traveled through both of the child's legs then lodged in a couch, and the father rushed the child to the emergency room for treatment, Johnson said. The child's injuries didn't appear to be life threatening, the chief said.
The investigation of the incident, which occurred on Aretha Street, is continuing, Johnson said. He said “it would not be appropriate” to comment further about the case at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.