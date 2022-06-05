ATHENS — Athens police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Saturday.
Police said they responded at 9:29 p.m. to a reported shooting in Higgins Court Apartments, 515 S. Hine St., and found Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, 32, dead at the scene.
Police said the male shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.