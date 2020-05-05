ATHENS — Athens police are investigating an incident late Monday night involving shots allegedly fired into a vehicle.
Police received a call at 11 p.m. about a vehicle being shot at the BP station on U.S. 72 at Hine Street, said Chief Floyd Johnson. The victim told officers that she and some friends were at the station when her ex-boyfriend started an argument, according to Johnson, and when they started leaving the parking lot, he shot several times at them.
Johnson said the victim's vehicle had four gunshot holes in it, but no one was injured.
