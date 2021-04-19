ATHENS — Athens police are conducting a death investigation after responding to a call today about an unresponsive person at a hotel, according to police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Johnson said Athens police and medical personnel responded Monday morning to Econo Lodge on U.S. 72 East. When emergency personnel arrived, they found the body of a 48-year-old man in one of the rooms, he said.
“At this time we do not know the cause of death in this case,” and Athens police are awaiting autopsy results, Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.