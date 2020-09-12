ATHENS — Athens police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday on Harty Street.
According to the Athens Police Department, police received a report of the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. and arrived on scene to find a 59 year old man who had been shot. The man was treated at Huntsville Hospital, but no other information about his condition was immediately available.
Police said they had interviewed witnesses and were searching for two people possibly involved in the shooting.
