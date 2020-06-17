ATHENS—Athens police are investigating shots being fired before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Hine Street.
According the Capt. Trevor Harris, officers found a white Ford F-150 truck parked in the J Mart parking lot with numerous bullet holes in it, but a driver was not at the scene. As many as 30 high-velocity rifle rounds were fired, he said, and at least one bullet from the shooting struck a nearby home.
No injuries were reported.
Harris said detectives conducted several interviews Tuesday night and continue to pursue leads in the case.
As officers and detectives were wrapping up their initial investigation into the shooting, a Decatur man reported he had been robbed at gunpoint while sitting in his car in a parking lot on Southwind Drive, according to Harris, and a male suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim, then fled on foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.