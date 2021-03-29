Athens police are investigating an accident this afternoon that resulted in two fatalities at a train crossing near McClellan Street, according to authorities.
The train was traveling north when the accident occurred at around 1:30 p.m., and the two people were not in a vehicle at the time of the accident.
Crossings from McClellan Street to the south are blocked and will be until at least 4 p.m.
