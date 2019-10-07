ATHENS — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend several times last week, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Athens police received a call Friday before 6 p.m. about possible shots being fired on Brookhill Drive, and a female told officers she was in an argument with her boyfriend when he got out of the car, pulled a gun from his pocket and shot at her several times, Johnson said in a release.
The woman said she ran away to avoid getting shot and provided officers with a description and other information about her boyfriend, Johnson said.
A short time later, an officer found Corman Lashay Hurtado walking on U.S. 72 and, when Hurtado turned, the officer saw the shape of a pistol in Hurtado's pocket and Hurtado then ran into the wooded area south of the highway, Johnson said.
The officer caught Hurtado and took him into custody, Johnson said, and Hurtado told officers he threw the pistol in the woods.
Johnson said Hurtado was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for not having identification on his person, a felony; two counts of third-degree domestic violence; resisting arrest; and attempting to elude a police officer.
Hurtado, 26, was transferred to Limestone County Jail, Johnson said. Jail records show his bail is set at $57,000.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office lists Hurtado’s address as 250 Roundtop Drive in Harvest.
