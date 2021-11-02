Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson is allowing officers to participate in No Shave November in honor of Athens Cemetery/Parks/Recreation Director Bert Bradford’s 11-year-old daughter who is fighting cancer.
Officers participating will donate $25 in support of the Bradford family.
The Athens Gas Department and City of Athens Relay for Life Team are also supporting the family with a fundraiser luncheon to help cover travel expenses for treatment at Vanderbilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.