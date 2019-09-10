ATHENS — Athens police are asking for help in finding two men in their 20s who are suspected of robbing GameStop on U.S. 72 in Athens on Monday night.
Police received a call about a robbery at the store and when officers arrived, the victim told them that two males entered the business and demanded money, according to a release from Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Johnson said one of the males was described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other male was described as a white male wearing a light gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes, he said.
Both males were in their 20s and armed with handguns, he said.
The robbery occurred at around 8:20 p.m., Johnson said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens police at 256-233-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.