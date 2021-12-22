ATHENS — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the GameStop on U.S. 72 in Athens on Tuesday evening.
Police received the call reporting the robbery at 8:50 p.m., according to Chief Floyd Johnson. The alleged robber was armed with a small revolver and was wearing a red sweatshirt and blue and white pants with a red belt, according to the report police received.
"The clerk told officers the man told her to move then pushed her and took the cash drawer and several Nintendo Switch game cases then ran from the store," Johnson said.
No one was injured in the robbery, Johnson said.
Anyone with information should contact Athens police at 256-233-8700.
