ATHENS — Curbside recycling will return to Athens next month so Sept. 24 will be the last day city sanitation crews will pick up the blue recycling bins with household garbage.
The blue bins should contain accepted recycling products only when the regular recycling schedule resumes on Oct. 4.
Recycling pickup for those who live west of U.S. 31 will be on the first and third Mondays, and those who live east of U.S. 31 will be on the second and fourth Mondays. Bins to the curb by 6 a.m.
The Decatur Recycling Center serves as vendor for recycling and has a list of accepted items. In order for Athens to continue to utilize this service, residents should follow the center’s curbside recycling guidelines.
Accepted items:
• Newspaper – All newspapers and inserts.
• Paper – Regular mail, bulk business mail, office paper, school paper, paper brochures and handouts, cereal boxes, cake mix boxes, construction paper, magazines and catalogs. Remove all plastic wrappers.
• Steel/tin cans – Aluminum and steel cans. Rinse all food and beverage cans.
• Plastic – All plastic bottles that have No. 1 or No. 2.
• Corrugated cardboard - Corrugated cardboard should be flattened and put inside the cart.
Do Not Recycle: Garbage; medical waste of any kind; glass; Styrofoam; plastic toys; oil containers of any kind; plastic sheeting or large plastic containers; and clothing or other fabrics.
