ATHENS — More than 12 years after Pilgrim's Pride Corp. closed its chicken processing plant in Athens, the city has a plan for turning the vacant site into a park with a walking trail, splash pad, dog area, playground and residences.
A master plan of what is temporarily being called Pryor Park was presented by Alta to the Athens City Council recently.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said construction of the park would be done in phases, and money would have to be appropriated before each phase, "which of course is always the important issue. But we wanted to at least give a master plan layout. ... Then we’ll start putting money together as we start looking at which phase that we construct.”
If the city decides to proceed with all aspects of the proposed master plan, the cost could be an estimated $12.7 million, not including the residential area.
The site is 32.67 acres and the planning efforts for the site began 10 years ago, according to Will Hargrove, design associate at Alta, who gave the presentation with Brad Mallette, licensed Alabama and California architect and founder of AMBL Studios.
The city voted in 2017 to purchase the property near Pryor Street and Sussex Drive for $550,000. A permanent name for the park hasn't been developed.
“Pryor Park is a very much an interim name," Hargrove said. "We are actively working to name this park something that the community can get behind. We went with Pryor because it’s on Pryor Street.”
Hargrove said Shaw Street would be realigned for entry into the park through an arch gateway. Along the west of Shaw Street would be mixed used buildings which could be retail on the ground floor and office spaces on the second floor, according to Hargrove.
To the east of Shaw Street, Hargrove said, there would be a playground and a large splash pad facility with restrooms and changing rooms. North of Shaw Street would be an amphitheater stage and lawn that could hold 5,000 people.
Hargrove said, on the southastern edge would be a large parking area for the trailhead facility which would go just north of the parking area.
“Within that trailhead facility there would be some overhead shade structures, some bike parking, a bike fix-it station, as well as a water bottle filler (fountain).”
Adjacent to the trailhead facility, Hargrove said, there would be a building which has the potential to be a new tourism building.
“We think this is a great place to bring people into Athens for them to kind of start their journey.”
---
Beer garden area
Just north of that building, there would be a beer garden, which is an open space for gatherings or relaxing.
“The idea there is that it would be a tight grove of trees planted on a compacted gravel surface with moveable seating and string lights going through the trees,” Hargrove said.
A building north of that could house restrooms and concessions, Hargrove said, and the space could be rented out to a vendor for the beer garden.
To the west of the beer garden area, which Hargrove calls the center of the site, a large pavilion is being proposed. There would be a large, open lawn around the pavilion.
“The strategy for really most of the east side of the park, adjacent to the creek that runs through the site, is that that will all be open lawns and/or rain gardens because most of that area is within the flood plain. So, there’s not a whole lot you can do development-wise in there other than trails and open area,” Hargrove said.
Hargrove said, north of the beer gardens would be a building to be a retail incubator space. It would be a shell building with moveable walls so it could be set up for a business that may not be able to afford retail space elsewhere.
“Hopefully after a year or so, they’d make enough money where they could move to a larger facility.”
West of that, a bridge to cross the creek is being proposed. Hargrove said it would encourage activity on both sides of the park. Farther north would be a dog park with areas for large and small dogs. There would be parking on the northeast corner.
The last park element would be located in the very north edge, Hargrove said, and would be an outdoor classroom.
“The idea is that we’re so close to the high school, that could be used by high school students.”
---
Residential component
For most of park west of the creek, Hargrove said, they are proposing a residential area. Hargrove said this would leave the entire property about 70% park and 30% residential.
The residential area would consist of single-family homes, multifamily homes and town homes, Mallette said. The city's sale or lease of property for the residential section would help fund development in other parts of the park.
“There was an understanding with the city that it’s possible and likely that as part of the fundraising efforts, there will be some portions of this land that either has to be leased or sold," Mallette said. "What decision is decided is still to be determined at this moment.”
Hargrove said there are 14 phases, numbered zero through 13. Phase zero would be getting the site ready and then phase one would be making the street connections to and in the park. Phase two will start on elements of the park like the playground and splash pad. According to Hargrove, the last phase would be the residential area.
In 2017, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management performed groundwater and soil tests at the site. Sonja Favors, chief of ADEM’s Redevelopment Section, Land Division, told council members at that time that the environmental impacts on the site are “minimal.”
Council President Chris Seibert said the park would continue the council's efforts to improve the city.
“In the last five years, we’ve built a new rec center, we’ve pretty much doubled the capacity of our ballfields, we’ve got this in the works, we built a brand-new park named after former councilman Jimmy Gill (and) the trail has expanded," Seibert said.
“A lot of these things that growing communities have to have, we are making a big effort and a big push to do those things. It just makes the community a better place to live in as a whole."
