ATHENS — The transformation of a once-blighted 32.67-acre property into Athens' new Sunrise Park will move forward in the spring when crews begin installing a splash pad, playground and other features.
Athens officials cleared the way this month for the first two phases of the park's development — more than 13 years after a chicken processing plant at the site closed.
The property, near Pryor Street and Sussex Drive in Athens, was purchased by the city for $550,000 in 2017 from Pilgrim's Pride Corp, which closed its plant there in October 2009.
The park was referred to as Pryor Park during the planning process due to its location. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said recently the park received a permanent name: Sunrise Park.
“Basically, the sun rising from the east, the sun would shine all over the park,” he said. “As the sun rose, people (could) go out and enjoy the day.”
The City Council allocated $1 million for the park on Dec. 12. Athens City Clerk Annette Barnes said the money came from a previous fiscal year's general fund surplus and was set aside in the capital projects fund subsequent to the meeting.
“The $1 million we got appropriated, it pretty much is phase one and phase two,” Marks said. “We believe we can get that done for that amount of money.”
Marks said there will be a meeting in January with the architect, engineer and others involved in the project to discuss the next steps. With the allocation, he said, besides the first two phases they would like to lay out the streets that will be in the park.
Work on the first two phases will proceed simultaneously but involve different areas of the park. One of the phases includes the splash pad, playground, sand play area, berm playscape, pavilion, restrooms and changing rooms.
“The children’s playground area, the splash pad, the changing station, all of these things need to be, I think, our highest priority,” Marks said. “Get activity in this park.”
Marks said as soon as phases are completed, they can be utilized by the public.
“It’s a work in progress over a number of years, but I hope we can get it started and moving pretty good," he said. "Hopefully by next fall or certainly this time next year (we'll) have all of this phase one, phase two completed. In my opinion, it will be a quality of life that the people in Athens and the area will use for years.”
The other phase that'll get underway next year involves an area west of the playground and across the realigned Shaw Street, which will be the entrance. The phase includes a parking area and mixed-use retail and office space.
Marks said the site preparation is being finished for phases one and two. He said the city was able to obtain plenty of free dirt for the site prep.
“A lot of people are pushing up the topsoil or other soil for construction for subdivisions and other things,” he said. “They have no use for it. They say, hey, I’ve got dirt that needs to be moved.”
The city then uses their own trucks and manpower to relocate the dirt to the park, Marks said.
“It’s going to cost us probably $50,000. but you’re going to be able to move $250,000 worth of dirt,” he said.
Marks said the city’s future with the park is to just keep on moving.
“The next phase, quite honestly, may be the dog park area,” Marks said.
The large and small dog parks are in the north-central part of the park. Marks said the main parking area to the east may be completed at the same time.
Marks said in the central portion of the park, north of phase one and two, is an amphitheater lawn.
“It may be one of the more expensive ones, estimated at somewhere close to $3 million, whatever you chose to put in it,” he said. “It’s all the sound systems, speaker systems, being able to get in and out if you do have concerts.”
The west edge of the park calls for houses and townhouses.
“We don’t have a builder and we have not sold or leased any part of this,” Marks said. “But we figure that will be closer to the end phase.”
Marks said some people are questioning why nothing has been constructed at the site yet.
“Just like building a house or a subdivision, you’ve got to do all your groundwork and your street work first, your site work. So that’s what we’re getting done.”
Marks said the easy way to have funded the park would have been to go to the bond market and have all the money upfront.
“Looking back, maybe it’s what I wanted to do, but I didn’t think that our legislative body and the community was ready to go get $10 million, $12 million just to construct the park when we’re growing so fast,” he said. “We needed sewer down south; we needed road improvements and other things.”
Marks said he is seeking out funding from other sources.
“I’m looking to leverage money every way we can with any kind of matching funds to be as conservative as possible and yet build the quality product that I want, and we want, for our future,” he said.
Demolition of buildings at the site began in 2018.
The council appropriated $87,500 in January 2018 and $499,000 in February 2018 for remediation and demolition costs of the old building, Barnes said. In August 2018, $3,500 was approved by the council from the city’s contingency fund to be used as a survey to present to the Planning Commission, she said.
“On July 15, 2019, $130,000 was allocated from the capital projects fund for Farmer Morgan to formulate, design and develop a master plan for the site,” Barnes said. “On April 12, 2021, the council approved a contract with Alta Planning & Design for consulting services regarding the master plan for the park in an amount not to exceed $95,000 to be funded from the 2018 general obligation warrant proceeds.”
Barnes said in November 2021 the council set aside $311,808 for the park, which was the remaining unallocated fiscal 2020, fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 general fund surpluses.
